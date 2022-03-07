Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quidel worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Quidel by 41.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 14,425.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $99.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average of $128.55.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.