Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 303,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Qumu has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Qumu in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

