Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.53

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.21. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

