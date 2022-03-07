RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Large Volume Increase

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 383,743 shares.The stock last traded at $14.08 and had previously closed at $13.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $674.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.