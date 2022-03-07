Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $245.10 million and approximately $48.81 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.86 or 0.06577953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.18 or 0.99890246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 197,184,526,971 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

