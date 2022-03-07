Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.84

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 49388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.