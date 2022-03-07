Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.84

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 49388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.
