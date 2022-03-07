Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ RPID opened at $5.76 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $27.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

