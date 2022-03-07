Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) PT Raised to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTLR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $13.48 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 3.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.