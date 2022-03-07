Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE: BEI.UN) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.25 to C$61.00.

3/1/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.25 to C$61.00.

2/28/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.50 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$58.00 to C$62.50.

TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$58.34. 233,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,554. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$35.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.