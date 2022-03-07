Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Telekom Austria (TKAGY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS: TKAGY):

3/5/2022 – Telekom Austria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/25/2022 – Telekom Austria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/24/2022 – Telekom Austria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2022 – Telekom Austria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2022 – Telekom Austria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Telekom Austria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2022 – Telekom Austria had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.50 ($10.67) to €9.80 ($11.01). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAGY opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54. Telekom Austria AG has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Analysts forecast that Telekom Austria AG will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

