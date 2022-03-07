Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR):

3/2/2022 – Atea Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Atea Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Atea Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

2/16/2022 – Atea Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Atea Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

1/6/2022 – Atea Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $5.89. 1,136,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,781. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -1.56.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 34.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8,302.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 140,818 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 827.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

