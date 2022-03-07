Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.62

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 749606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBGLY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.21) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($101.97) to GBX 7,800 ($104.66) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,580.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.