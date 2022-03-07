Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($51.09) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.