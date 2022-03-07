REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

REE stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

