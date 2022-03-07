REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.
REE stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12.
REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
