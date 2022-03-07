Refinable (FINE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.27 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Refinable has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $539,802.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.45 or 0.06622255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,138.25 or 1.00523659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00047949 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.