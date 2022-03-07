REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 430,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $27.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.