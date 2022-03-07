Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.56

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 276860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNLSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DZ Bank raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €35.00 ($38.04) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Renault in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Renault alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.