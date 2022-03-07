renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $319,679.45 and $24,064.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.04 or 0.06570371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,461.50 or 1.00000873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00046546 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

