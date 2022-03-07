Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,382,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 1,697,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF opened at $11.24 on Monday. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

