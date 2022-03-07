Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,382,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 1,697,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF opened at $11.24 on Monday. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renesas Electronics (RNECF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.