Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.61

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 10976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Get Repay alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Repay by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.