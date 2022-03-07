Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Best Buy stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 335,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

