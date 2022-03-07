Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Martinrea International Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martinrea International in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRE. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.42.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$8.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$679.90 million and a PE ratio of 18.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.13. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$8.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In related news, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

