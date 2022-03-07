Research Analysts Set Expectations for Newcrest Mining Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newcrest Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
About Newcrest Mining (Get Rating)
Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
