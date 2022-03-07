Research Analysts Set Expectations for Newcrest Mining Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newcrest Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.22.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. Newcrest Mining has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

About Newcrest Mining (Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.