Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sapiens International (SPNS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ: SPNS) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2022 – Sapiens International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

3/4/2022 – Sapiens International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Sapiens International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – Sapiens International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Sapiens International had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,420. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

