Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY)

3/2/2022 – Galp Energia, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/24/2022 – Galp Energia, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

2/23/2022 – Galp Energia, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Galp Energia, SGPS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €12.00 ($13.48) to €13.00 ($14.61). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Galp Energia, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Galp Energia, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/31/2022 – Galp Energia, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

