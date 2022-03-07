Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stellantis (STLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) recently:

3/5/2022 – Stellantis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

2/26/2022 – Stellantis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

2/25/2022 – Stellantis had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from €23.00 ($25.84) to €28.00 ($31.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Stellantis had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($30.34) to €21.00 ($23.60). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Stellantis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

1/6/2022 – Stellantis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 100.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Stellantis by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

