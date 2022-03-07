Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stellantis (STLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) recently:
- 3/5/2022 – Stellantis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “
- 2/26/2022 – Stellantis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “
- 2/25/2022 – Stellantis had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from €23.00 ($25.84) to €28.00 ($31.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Stellantis had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($30.34) to €21.00 ($23.60). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Stellantis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “
- 1/6/2022 – Stellantis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “
Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 100.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Stellantis by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellantis (STLA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.