Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resonant.

RESN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 2,871.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

RESN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,856. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $290.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

