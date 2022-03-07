Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $18.20. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 11,173 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 872,590 shares of company stock valued at $23,498,480 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 78.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 162,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,544,000 after acquiring an additional 570,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

