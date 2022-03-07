Revomon Hits Market Cap of $7.21 Million (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Revomon has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $720,387.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00043091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.74 or 0.06555751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,122.38 or 1.00420761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00046871 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

