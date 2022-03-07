REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $90.69

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.69, but opened at $95.95. REX American Resources shares last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $583.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.64.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $924,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $533,925.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,277 shares of company stock worth $2,957,080. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 249,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in REX American Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.