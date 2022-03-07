RF Industries (RFIL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – RF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

2/22/2022 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – RF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.60. 35,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,949. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

