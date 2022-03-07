RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $344.73

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $344.73 and last traded at $345.02, with a volume of 18326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.32 and a 200 day moving average of $569.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
