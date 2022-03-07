RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $344.73

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $344.73 and last traded at $345.02, with a volume of 18326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

Get RH alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.32 and a 200 day moving average of $569.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.