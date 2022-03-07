Richard Lampen Purchases 10,000 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) COO Richard Lampen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 6.69 per share, for a total transaction of 66,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00.

NYSE:DOUG traded down 0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 6.58. The company had a trading volume of 635,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,811. Douglas Elliman Inc has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 8.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $118,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,410,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

