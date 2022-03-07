Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ricoh in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $8.69 on Monday. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

