Rigel Finance Market Cap Reaches $6,089.48 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003786 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $6,089.48 and $2.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.92 or 0.06576671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,274.01 or 0.99930018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

