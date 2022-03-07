Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($59.04) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($72.45) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($83.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.14) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($68.43) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($76.48) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,196.67 ($69.73).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,237 ($83.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,444 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,072.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.42) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.26). The stock has a market cap of £101.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($72.43), for a total value of £269.90 ($362.14).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

