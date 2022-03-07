Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 2,570 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $128,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,971. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lantheus by 112.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 299.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

