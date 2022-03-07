Robert O. Kraft Purchases 47,500 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 184,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLMN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

