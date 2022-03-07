Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $499.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 499 ($6.70) and last traded at GBX 542 ($7.27), with a volume of 28454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570 ($7.65).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($13.08) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £415.35 million and a PE ratio of 24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 742.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 749.80.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

