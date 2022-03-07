Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Up 7.7%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.80. 331,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,403,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.62.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $454,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,042 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

