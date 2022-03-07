Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down to $14.22

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $13.17. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 47,166 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after buying an additional 988,019 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $11,947,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after buying an additional 641,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 469,200 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

