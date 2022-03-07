Rocket Vault Price Reaches $0.0651 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.86 or 0.06577953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.18 or 0.99890246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

