Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) rose 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 2,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 518,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,210,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 134,392 shares during the period. 8.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

