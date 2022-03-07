Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) rose 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 2,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 518,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.04.
Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockley Photonics (RKLY)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.