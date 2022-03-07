Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.00. 11,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $244.00 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,487. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

