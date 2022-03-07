ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.0 days.

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale cut ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,781.25.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S stock opened at $360.94 on Monday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $346.00 and a 1 year high of $531.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.09.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.