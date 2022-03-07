Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 390.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

