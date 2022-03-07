Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $86.07

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.07 and last traded at $87.41, with a volume of 91398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $108.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

