Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rover Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ROVR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 959,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.
About Rover Group
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
