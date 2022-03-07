Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rover Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ROVR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 959,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 192,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

