Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,043 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

