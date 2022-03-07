Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $84.16.

